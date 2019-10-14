Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

