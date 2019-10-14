Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned a $20.00 price target by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,045,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,964. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

