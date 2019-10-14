Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BBBY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 12,857,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,138. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

