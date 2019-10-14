Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEI. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.83 ($117.24).

ETR:BEI traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €104.45 ($121.45). 360,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of €109.37 and a 200 day moving average of €103.38. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

