Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 43.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,769,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 532,904 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,014,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 93,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 492,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 58,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at $512,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $99,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.62. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,270. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.87. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.45 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.