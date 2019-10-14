Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $440.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.56. 1,306,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

