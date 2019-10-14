Best Buy (BBY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Best Buy (NYSE: BBY):

10/8/2019 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Best Buy was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Best Buy was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Best Buy was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Best Buy was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Best Buy Co Inc alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,178 shares of company stock valued at $68,851,686. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,924,922,000 after buying an additional 993,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,688,517,000 after acquiring an additional 215,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after acquiring an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $330,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.