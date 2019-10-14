BidaskClub Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 2,048,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,642. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Rubino purchased 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,446 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,158.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after purchasing an additional 331,884 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 570,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 119,322 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

