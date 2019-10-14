BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 8% higher against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $36.84 million and $1.26 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00043609 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.15 or 0.06109334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00042935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016464 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

