Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.49 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, BigONE, Exrates and HitBTC. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $91.03 million and $2.51 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004450 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000811 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Exrates, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Indodax, Kucoin, YoBit, Binance, CoinBene, Crex24 and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

