Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.62 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00096621 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, CEX.IO, SouthXchange and Koineks. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $141.37 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00444709 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00041917 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bitinka, BitMarket, Exmo, Bleutrade, Zebpay, Braziliex, Exrates, C2CX, Altcoin Trader, BitFlip, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Koineks, Indodax, Bitfinex, BitBay, SouthXchange, Coinnest, YoBit, DSX, QuadrigaCX, Huobi, Bitsane, Bithumb, Negocie Coins, Korbit, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, Binance, Kucoin, Graviex, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, TDAX, Ovis, Gate.io and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.