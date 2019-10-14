BitCoin One (BTCONE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $16,012.00 and approximately $659.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoin One has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00219906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01037202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 119,702,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,420,349 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

