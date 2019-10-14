Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $82,573.00 and $36.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,948,600 coins and its circulating supply is 7,948,596 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.