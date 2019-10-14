bitUSD (BITUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $924.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00013070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $924.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00217909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.01042507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089273 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,333,920 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.