Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. 188,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,360.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,916 shares of company stock worth $2,166,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 380.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

