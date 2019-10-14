Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BL. First Analysis began coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

BL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Blackline has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,133,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after acquiring an additional 349,712 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,068,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,217,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,018,000 after acquiring an additional 481,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

