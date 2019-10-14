BlockMason Credit Protocol Market Cap Achieves $3.57 Million (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $137,144.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00219739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.01038119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00089049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

