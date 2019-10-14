BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,388.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,029,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 312,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 212,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 144,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BXC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.76.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.