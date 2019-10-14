BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Terex (NYSE:TEX) a $25.00 Price Target

Terex (NYSE:TEX) has been given a $25.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 385,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,964. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 16.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Terex by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 72.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

