Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in BOX were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,028,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 538,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140,978 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,501,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 154,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,912. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.41. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

