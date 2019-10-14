Briggs Morrison Buys 11,000 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.37. 60,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.43. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a negative net margin of 4,310.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 183,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

