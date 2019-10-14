Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given a $285.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $285.00 price target on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.03 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.06.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.66. 861,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,577,000 after acquiring an additional 147,769 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

