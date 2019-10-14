Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $165,840.00. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 18,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,727 shares of company stock worth $1,937,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after buying an additional 6,128,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after buying an additional 2,778,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.40. 2,929,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

