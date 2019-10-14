Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce sales of $19.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.06 million and the lowest is $16.90 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $24.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $82.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $89.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.57 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $114.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLMN. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of FLMN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $527.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.47. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $3,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 50.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.