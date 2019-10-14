Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $46,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $41,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,903,392 shares of company stock worth $90,233,726. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cardlytics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 50,621 shares during the period. Antipodean Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardlytics by 177.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 127,596 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,054. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

