Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus Innodata (NYSE:INOD) Critical Contrast

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cars.com alerts:

This table compares Cars.com and Innodata’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $662.13 million 1.03 $38.81 million $1.82 5.62 Innodata $57.42 million 0.61 N/A N/A N/A

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.59% 6.51% 4.05% Innodata -3.09% -5.75% -3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cars.com and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 4 3 0 2.43 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cars.com presently has a consensus target price of $24.36, indicating a potential upside of 138.33%. Given Cars.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Innodata.

Risk & Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cars.com beats Innodata on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.