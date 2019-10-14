Cashaa Trading 41.9% Higher This Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $868.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00219779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01039340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089202 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

