CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,600 shares of company stock worth $2,235,040. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.