Celer Network (CELR) One Day Volume Tops $5.77 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00043788 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.17 or 0.06097785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,270,711,008 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

