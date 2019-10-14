Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.65. Celsion shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,915 shares changing hands.

CLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,489.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

