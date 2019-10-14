Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.80 ($2.70) and last traded at A$3.74 ($2.65), approximately 96,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.72 ($2.64).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.67 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Charter Hall Education Trust’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Charter Hall Education Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.15%.

About Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

