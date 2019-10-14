ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $31,309.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM and LBank. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EXX, BigONE, LBank, Huobi, ZB.COM, OKEx, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

