Chiliz Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00219219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.01037023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,603,669,181 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

