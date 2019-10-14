CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Trading Up 0.8%

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.78, 31,496 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 107,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.27.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

