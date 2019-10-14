CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading 1.2% Higher

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.28, 2,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHORUS LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a boost from CHORUS LTD/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

