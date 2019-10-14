CIBC Raises KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.10. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$365.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.00 million. On average, analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -267.66%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

