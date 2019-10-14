Citigroup Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised PG&E from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut PG&E from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 12,728,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,030,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41. PG&E has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 836.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.