CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70, approximately 1,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

About CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited engages in the retail of health, beauty, and homeware products primarily in South Africa. It operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. The company operates a retail pharmacy chain with 459 in-store pharmacies, and health and beauty retail chains for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

