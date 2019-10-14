Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $957.82

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $957.82 and traded as low as $844.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $861.50, with a volume of 142,172 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLIN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($18.16) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339 ($17.50).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 888.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 957.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 215.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

In other Clinigen Group news, insider Nick Keher purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

