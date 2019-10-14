Cloudflare (NET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NET traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,697. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

