Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,322.78

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (LON:CCEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,322.78 ($69.55) and last traded at GBX 5,135 ($67.10), with a volume of 4308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,100 ($66.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,468.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,662.69.

About Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.