Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRZBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 38,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,760. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.