Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.92

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and traded as high as $22.00. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cortland Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Cortland Bancorp worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

