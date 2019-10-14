COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.98. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

