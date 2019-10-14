Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.13.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.52. 1,098,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,382. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.87 and a 200 day moving average of $266.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.