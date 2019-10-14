Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) a $26.00 Price Target

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) received a $26.00 price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

RUN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 753,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,959. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 474,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $7,820,827.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $164,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,901,706 shares of company stock worth $93,209,033 and have sold 29,612 shares worth $539,767. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after buying an additional 716,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sunrun by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 432,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 867,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

