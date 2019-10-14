Cryptoindex.com 100 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70,672.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00007395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $38.69 million and $70,672.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00043569 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.06105325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,787 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.