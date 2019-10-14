CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 3,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.