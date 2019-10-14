CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 712,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 16.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,807. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 493,662 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 226,906 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Blockchain

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.