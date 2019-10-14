DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, RightBTC, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1,051.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004400 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000783 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coindeal, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, SouthXchange, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

